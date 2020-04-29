Mexican airline Aeromexico to resume some flights starting Friday

MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Aeromexico will resume some international flights beginning on Friday, May 1, the company said, as it seeks to restart some routes that had been suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said late on Tuesday that its aircraft will fly from Mexico City to Vancouver and Madrid on Friday. Other flights during May are scheduled to travel to Seoul, Guatemala City, Amsterdam, Paris and other destinations.

The flights to be resumed on a reduced schedule include routes to Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada and other Latin American countries. Some flights, however, will not start again until later, Aeromexico said, such as flights to Buenos Aires which will resume Sept. 1.

The carrier has grounded at least half of its fleet since the fast-spreading coronavirus dramatically reduced demand.

In the first quarter, Aeromexico reported a net loss of $2.5 billion pesos ($105 million), hit by a weak economy as well as the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Diego Ore, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)