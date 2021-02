Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his first news conference following a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 8, 2021. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS/Files

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that the country should receive around a million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine sent from India in the early hours of Sunday.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular news conference.