CORRECTED-Mexican banks to offer deferred interest payments, principal on loans - finance ministry

(Corrects to clarify banking regulator relaxing rules, not central bank)

MEXICO CITY, March 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry said on Wednesday that banks will offer clients deals to defer interest payments and principal on loans, measures meant to ease some of the economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico’s banking regulator will give leeway to banks so they can focus on helping the Mexican people, the finance ministry said. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)