UPDATE 1-Tourism restricted across U.S.-Mexico border, says Mexican government

MEXICO CITY, March 20 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Friday announced restrictions on crossings for tourism at the U.S.-Mexico border as a coronavirus contention measure, but emphasized that trade, work and medical trips would not be affected.

Ebrard said the measures by U.S. authorities would affect who was able to cross the border at ports of entry. He did not say whether additional measures were being taken to restrict illegal migration.

“Yes, in cases of tourism and recreation, essentially, it will be restricted,” he said.

Roughly 3 million personal vehicles crossed legally each month in 2019 between San Diego, California, and the Mexican border city of Tijuana, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data.