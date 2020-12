FILE PHOTO: A volunteer waits to receive an injection from a medical worker from Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics Inc. for a late stage-trial against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oaxaca, Mexico November 6, 2020.REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A coronavirus vaccine developed by China’s CanSino Biologics will be submitted on Tuesday for review by Mexican health regulator Cofepris for its application, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

Ebrard was speaking at a regular news conference.