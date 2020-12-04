Mexico City mayor asks businesses to close offices, work from home amid coronavirus resurgence

MEXICO CITY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The mayor of Mexico City on Friday asked businesses in the capital to temporarily close their offices and resume work-from-home schemes amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the city.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also told a press conference that the local government in the city would scale back its operations to a minimum due to the coronavirus risk. (Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Anthony Esposito)