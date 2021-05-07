As COVID-19 cases fall, Mexican capital to allow open-air events

FILE PHOTO: People cross Reforma Avenue as the mayor of Mexico City said on Friday that the Mexican capital will lift restrictions on car traffic and public transport next week, allowing 340,000 factory workers to get back to work, even though new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are still rising, in Mexico City, Mexico June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Residents of Mexico City will be able to attend open-air concerts and sporting events at limited capacities beginning next week due to a sustained drop in COVID-19 infections, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday.

The new measures set to take effect on May 10 will include expanded access to movie theaters, banks as well as hotel-based conventions.

The open-air sporting events, at 25% capacity, can begin on May 12, while concerts and other entertainment venues, including some indoor events, can start on May 17 at 30% capacity.