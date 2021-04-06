Mexico foreign minister to visit Russia, China to ensure vaccine supply

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, delivers a message to the media after taking on the Pro Tempore Presidency (PTP) of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), in Mexico City, Mexico, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he planned to visit Moscow and China as part of his government’s efforts to ensure that its supply agreements for vaccines against COVID-19 are honored.

Speaking at a regular government news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Ebrard said the dates for his visits were still to be confirmed, but that he planned to undertake them “very soon.”