Mexico publishes health guidelines for business restart

MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government said companies in the automotive, mining and construction sectors will have to submit their health protocols for exiting the coronavirus lockdown to authorities, and will be told in 72 hours if they can resume operations.

Outlining plans to restart the economy in a document published overnight, the government said the guidelines will lead to a gradual reopening that follows a so-called traffic lights system put in place by the government. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Raul Cortes Fernandez; writing by Drazen Jorgic)