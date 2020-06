MEXICO CITY, June 2 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday that the country’s economic recovery will be rapid, but not as fast as the contraction triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The recovery will be “asymmetrical,” Herrera said in a video posted online by the finance ministry. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Drazen Jorgic)