UPDATE 1-Mexican president to present plan to reactivate coronavirus-hit economy in two weeks

MEXICO CITY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Mexican government will present a plan to reactivate the economy in two weeks to help bring the country back from a sharp recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

“In 15 days, a plan for the reactivation of the economy will be presented,” Lopez Obrador said during a regular conference, noting that the government is in talks with the powerful business lobby CCE.

The novel coronavirus is spreading in the Americas. Lopez Obrador has said in recent days that the pandemic is losing force in Mexico, but its death toll stands as the world’s third highest after the United States and Brazil.

Mexico's health ministry has so far reported 522,162 coronavirus cases and 56,757 deaths.