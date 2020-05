MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) said on Tuesday that 555,247 jobs were lost in April among employees registered with the institute due to the coronavirus health crisis.

IMSS, Mexico’s main public health service, said it had registered 19.9 million jobs through the end of April, of which 86.4% were permanent positions. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Anthony Esposito)