Mexico's finance minister calls for 'very organized' reopening of economy

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Monday the reopening of the country’s economy would have to be “very organized,” warning that a new outbreak of the novel coronavirus would be “terrible.”

Mexico, which reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus weeks after the United States and Canada, has just begun reopening its economy from the coronavirus lockdown. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Leslie Adler)