Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19 - health official

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s coronavirus czar has been hospitalized over the past several days for treatment for COVID-19, a health official said on Sunday, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infections.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who has spearheaded the country’s response to the pandemic, was in stable condition and recovering well, said Ruy Lopez, head of the National Center of Preventative Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece), at a news conference. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Sharay Angulo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)