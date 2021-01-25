Mexican president still running government despite COVID-19 diagnosis, minister says

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference where he announced that he sent his well wishes to President-elect Joe Biden ahead of Biden's inauguration later in the day, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico January 20, 2021. Mexican President Lopez Obrador has tested positive for COVID-19, he said on Sunday, adding that his symptoms were light and that he was receiving medical treatment. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Despite his COVID-19 diagnosis at the weekend, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to run the government and should recover soon, a senior minister said on Monday, sounding an optimistic note on the leader’s health.

Interior Minister Olga Sanchez told reporters at a regular government news conference that Lopez Obrador feels well after he announced on Sunday that he had mild symptoms of Covid-19.