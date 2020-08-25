Mexico signs up to Italian vaccine trial for coronavirus - minister

MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mexico is due to take part in clinical trials of an Italian vaccine being developed against the coronavirus, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Ebrard did not say when Mexico would begin the trials of the GRAd-COV2 vaccine being developed by the National Institute for Infectious Diseases ‘Lazzaro Spallanzani’ in Rome.

“Yesterday they told us, they informed us...so that our country participates in what will be the clinical studies of the (coronavirus) vaccine,” Ebrard told a press conference. (Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)