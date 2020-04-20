Healthcare
April 20, 2020

Deported from US, man infects 14 migrants with coronavirus in northern Mexico

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - At least 15 migrants from several countries tested positive for coronavirus at a shelter in northern Mexico, Tamaulipas state authorities said on Monday, adding a man carrying the virus and deported from Houston, Texas had infected most of the others.

A Mexican man deported at the McAllen-Reynosa border has also tested positive, the Tamaulipas state health department said in a statement. (Reporting by Diego Ore, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

