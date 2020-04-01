Mexican miners to keep working essential projects during coronavirus -sources

MEXICO CITY, April 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s mining sector, one of the country’s major industries, will be able to continue operating projects deemed to be essential during the public health crisis caused by coronavirus, two government officials told Reuters.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration earlier this week declared a health emergency due to the viral outbreak which requires that non-essential work be shut down or minimized.

But the mining sector, responsible for about 4% of Mexico’s gross domestic product, will be able to continue with some projects in an effort to avoid the “paralization” of future operations as well as to promote mine safety, the sources said. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Additional reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Chris Reese)