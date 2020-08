MEXICO CITY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Thursday that she placed herself in isolation due to a COVID-19 infection, although she was not suffering symptoms of the virus.

“As soon as the viral load goes away, I will return to my normal activities,” she wrote on her Twitter account. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Raul Cortes, Editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)