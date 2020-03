(Platts corrected Wednesday price, fall)

MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s flagship heavy crude lost $6.21 per barrel on Wednesday, according to S&P Platts, as global oil benchmarks plunged because of declining demand in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

The official selling price for deliveries of Maya crude to the U.S. Gulf coast closed at $12.92 per barrel, the lowest level since January 2002. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Marianna Parraga; Editing by Sandra Maler)