Mexico hopes to start Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Dec

MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he hopes that distribution of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will begin this month, a day after the government said it had reached a deal with the U.S. drugmaker to acquire 34.4 million doses.

Lopez Obrador added that more analysis is still needed to determine priorities among groups set to receive the vaccine. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by David Alire Garcia)