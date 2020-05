MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s automotive industry will begin restarting production from May 18 as manufacturing of transport equipment comes back on line with the mining and construction sectors, a government plan showed on Wednesday.

The reopening of the auto industry and the other sectors will take effect between May 18 and 31, according to the plan presented by Economy Minister Graciela Marquez. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)