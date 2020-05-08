Healthcare
Mexico to present proposal for reopening economy after coronavirus next week

MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will receive a proposal on Monday from the cabinet for how to reopen the economy and society after more than a month of quarantine measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“They’re going to present me with an initial proposal on Monday,” Lopez Obrador told reporters during a regular morning news conference. “And we want to announce it to you and to the Mexican public on Wednesday or Thursday.” (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom Editing by Dave Graham)

