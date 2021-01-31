Mexican president remains mild case of COVID-19, ministry says

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador smiles as he broadcasts a message saying he passed the critical phase of infection of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico January 29, 2021. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to be only mildly affected by COVID-19, an official said on Saturday, a day after the Mexican leader broadcast a video informing the public that his health was improving.

Ricardo Cortes, a senior health ministry official, told a regular evening news conference that Lopez Obrador still had a “mild case” of COVID-19 and noted the president had almost reached the half-way mark of his isolation phase.

Lopez Obrador announced he had COVID-19 late on Sunday, since when he has withdrawn from his regular public schedule.