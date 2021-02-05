Mexican president says he's in good health, recovering from COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses to the nation on his second anniversary as the President of Mexico, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday in a video message that he is “in good health and recovering” from COVID-19 after announcing on Jan. 24 he had tested positive.

The 67-year-old president, who was a heavy smoker until suffering a major heart attack in 2013, also said that he had tested negative in an antigen test earlier in the day.

Lopez Obrador gave no details on whether he was now free from COVID-19.