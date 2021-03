FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses the audience during the opening ceremony of the Generation Equality Forum Mexico dedicated to defending the rights of women, in Mexico City, Mexico March 29, 2021. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he would be vaccinated against COVID-19 next week.

“The doctors recommended that I get vaccinated,” he said during his regular morning news conference, without disclosing which day next week he planned to receive the shot.