Mexico's Puebla state says not yet ready to reopen automotive plants

MEXICO CITY, June 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Puebla state, home to plants by German automakers Volkswagen AG and Audi, is not ready to reopen its automotive sector due to continuing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, Puebla’s Governor Miguel Barbosa said on Friday.

Barbosa signed a decree on Friday stating that the conditions for return of the automotive and construction sectors are not favourable, according to a statement published on the state’s Twitter account. (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; writing by Drazen Jorgic)