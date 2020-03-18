Healthcare
March 18, 2020 / 4:44 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Mexico yet to see formal U.S. plan to deport migrants due to coronavirus

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 17 (Reuters) - The Mexican government has not yet received a formal proposal from the United States about migrants in that country being returned to Mexico due to coronavirus, Mexico’s foreign ministry said a brief statement late on Tuesday.

The statement added that Mexico would analyze the reach of such a proposal and act in defense of its interests as well as considerations including public health and human rights. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

