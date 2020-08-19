Mexico tells Russia it eager to have coronavirus vaccine

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Mexico has told Moscow it is eager to have Russia’s coronavirus vaccine once phase three testing for the product is complete, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

After a meeting with Russia’s ambassador to Mexico, Viktor Koronelli, Ebrard said on Twitter that he had communicated Mexico’s interest that phase three should be carried out “so as to have the vaccine as soon as possible in Mexico.” (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez Editing by Dave Graham and Sandra Maler)