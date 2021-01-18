Mexico will soon have Russian vaccine available, president says

MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his country would soon have a Russian vaccine available in the fight against COVID-19 because Mexican health authorities were about issue a decision on the product.

Mexico’s health ministry said last week a decision would be reached quickly on whether to authorize use of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. Lopez Obrador, appeared to be talking about Sputnik V, though he did not refer to it by its name. (Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Cassandra Garrison)