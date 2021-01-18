UPDATE 1-Mexico eyes getting Sputnik V vaccine soon, but only 12 mln doses

(Updates with comments from finance minister)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government said on Monday it expected to approve the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for use soon, but indicated it would likely make a smaller order for the Russian product than it had initially suggested.

Speaking on local radio, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said Mexico needed a few days to complete the approval process for the vaccine, and would be making an order for 12 million doses of Sputnik V, which needs two shots per person.

Last week, the Mexican health ministry had said it was considering buying 24 million shots of Sputnik V.

Without naming Sputnik V, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference his country would soon have a Russian coronavirus vaccine available for use. (Reporting by Raul Cortes Editing by Dave Graham)