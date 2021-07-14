Mexico posts 12,116 new COVID-19 cases, 230 more deaths

MEXICO CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 12,116 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 230 more fatalities, bringing its total figures to 2,616,827 infections and 235,507 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Cassandra Garrison)