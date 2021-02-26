Mexico posts 782 more coronavirus deaths, 7,512 new cases

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexico registered another 782 coronavirus fatalities on Friday, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 184,474, according to health ministry data.

The ministry’s data also showed an additional 7,512 confirmed cases, for a total of 2,076,882 cases.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Miguel Angel Gutierrez)