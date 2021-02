FILE PHOTO: Paramedics transfer a 63-year-old patient who suffers from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from her house to a hospital, to try to find a free bed inside the hospital, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Mexico City, Mexico January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico on Friday registered 857 additional fatalities due to the coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 178,965 deaths.

According to health ministry data, Mexico also registered 7,829 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, for a total of 2,030,491 cases.