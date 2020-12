MEXICO CITY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 12,248 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 762 more fatalities, bringing the country’s totals to 1,301,546 cases and 117,249 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. (Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Daniel Wallis)