Mexico reports 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 53 more deaths

MEXICO CITY, May 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Sunday reported 1,233 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 53 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,381,923 infections and 220,437 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)