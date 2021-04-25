Mexico reports 1,653 new COVID-19 cases, 94 more deaths

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico on Sunday reported 1,653 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 94 more fatalities, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the country’s total to 2,328,391 infections and 214,947 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll was at least 60% above the confirmed figure. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Peter Cooney)