FILE PHOTO: A woman waits for the refill of her oxygen tank, for a relative infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as part of a city's government free refill program, at the municipality of Iztapalapa, in Mexico City, Mexico January 18, 2021. Picture taken January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Health Ministry on Friday reported 21,007 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,440 additional fatalities, bringing the country’s total to 1,732,290 cases and 147,614 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.