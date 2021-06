MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Sunday reported 2,384 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 43 more fatalities, bringing the totals to 2,505,792 infections and 232,564 deaths.

Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Kim Coghill Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.