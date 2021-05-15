Mexico reports 2,695 new cases of COVID-19, 225 more deaths

MEXICO CITY, May 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Saturday reported 2,695 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 225 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,380,690 infections and 220,384 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Lizbeth Diaz, Editing by Chris Reese)