FILE PHOTO: People walk on the street, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 761,665 on Sunday with a total reported death toll of 79,088, according to the health ministry.

Authorities reported 3,712 new cases and 208 deaths, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to limited testing.