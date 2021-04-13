Mexico reports 4,293 new coronavirus cases, 592 more deaths

FILE PHOTO: Crowds of people pack La Viga fish market during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government reported 4,293 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 592 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total to 2,286,133 infections and 210,294 deaths.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.