Elderly people hold bandages after receive the China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the mass vaccination program for the elderly people in Mexico City, Mexico March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico reported 5,303 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 651 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,219,845 infections and 200,862 deaths, according to health ministry data.

The real numbers of infected people and deaths are likely significantly higher than the official count, the government has said.