Mexico reports 5,307 new COVID-19 cases, 138 more deaths

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers apply a rapid test to people at a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City, Mexico July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 5,307 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 138 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,664,444 infections and 236,469 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% more than the official count.