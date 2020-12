FILE PHOTO: A health worker buys food from a street vendor, during a drive-thru vaccination campaign against influenza, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 5,930 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 345 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,255,974 cases and 114,298 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.