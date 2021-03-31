Mexico reports 5,977 new coronavirus cases, 577 deaths

MEXICO CITY, March 31 (Reuters) - Mexico on Wednesday reported 5,977 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 577 more fatalities, bringing the country’s total to 2,238,887 infections and 203,210 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)