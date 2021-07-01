Mexico reports 6,081 new cases of COVID-19, 201 more deaths

FILE PHOTO: People arrive to receive the second dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination in Mexico City, Mexico, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 6,081 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 201 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,525,350 infections and 233,248 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.