FILE PHOTO: A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has registered 6,455 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 789 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,175,462 cases and 195,908 deaths, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.