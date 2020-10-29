Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll passes 90,000

A health worker at the General Hospital moves the body of a person, who died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19,) to the facility's morgue in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported on Wednesday 5,595 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 495 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 906,863 and the death toll to 90,309.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. On Sunday, the ministry said the true death toll from Covid-19 may be around 50,000 higher.