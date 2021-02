A crematorium employee stands near the body of a person who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 1,328 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 169,760.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.